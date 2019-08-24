Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 169.46% and an $18 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.