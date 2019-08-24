Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Analyst Ratings
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 169.46% and an $18 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.