Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.65 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 196.88% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.