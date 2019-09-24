Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

We are contrasting Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.06 N/A -1.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 177.37% at a $19 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.