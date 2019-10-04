Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,243,243.24% -215.9% -57% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 146.91%. Competitively Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.5, with potential upside of 113.61%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.