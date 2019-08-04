Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 34.17 N/A -3.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 107.37%. Competitively the consensus price target of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, which is potential 123.51% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 60.9%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Competitively, 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.