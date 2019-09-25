Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 11 21.41 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Cytokinetics Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 179.41% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $19. Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 53.96%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Cytokinetics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.