Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 309.16 N/A -1.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 138.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CorMedix Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.