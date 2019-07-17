Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 CohBar Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 15.5 and 15.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 85.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.4% of CohBar Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% CohBar Inc. -11.51% -13.57% -29.21% -43.54% -63.08% -28.3%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while CohBar Inc. has -28.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.