Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.07% and an $18 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.