Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Current Ratio is 8. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.2 while its Quick Ratio is 39.2. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.07% and an $18 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 16.02% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
