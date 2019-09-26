Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 188.75%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
