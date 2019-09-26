Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 188.75%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.