Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Since Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 77 105.18 N/A -5.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.99% and an $18 average price target. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $118.5, while its potential upside is 24.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 96% respectively. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.