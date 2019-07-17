Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.88 N/A -3.69 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a 80.00% upside potential. Competitively Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 391.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 66%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.