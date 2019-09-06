Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 156.06% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $19.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.