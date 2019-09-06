Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 156.06% for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $19.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
