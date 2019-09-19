Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 150.33% at a $19 average target price. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 119.18%. The results provided earlier shows that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Affimed N.V., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders held 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Affimed N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.