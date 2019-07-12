Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s results

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 79.79 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and has 10.7 Quick Ratio. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 83.11% at a $18 average target price. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 109.27% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 67.4% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. -0.58% -5.79% -13.54% -24.95% -33.5% -8.81%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 179.55% stronger performance while Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has -8.81% weaker performance.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.