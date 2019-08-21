Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.58
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-215.9%
|-57%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 127.27% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 16.8%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.8%
|-13.63%
|-27.28%
|35.83%
|-18.07%
|130.67%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
