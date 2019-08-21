Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, and a 127.27% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 16.8%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.33%. Comparatively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.