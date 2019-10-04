Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 9.49M -2.58 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.20 48.09M -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 128,416,779.43% -215.9% -57% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,936,973,250.27% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 144.20%. Competitively the average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 485.94% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 73.4% respectively. 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 130.67% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.