Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 87.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 29.5%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.