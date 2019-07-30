Reviewing Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNST)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

This is a contrast between Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.28
|0.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.51
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|164.4%
|-54%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.6%
|-79.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 87.89%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 29.5%. About 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.97% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-10.32%
|-9.01%
|-2.52%
|91.3%
|0%
|179.55%
|Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
|-1.17%
|24.85%
|141.34%
|103.86%
|-63.62%
|248.76%
For the past year Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Summary
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.