Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders held 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.
