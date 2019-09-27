Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 15 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 52.8% respectively. Insiders held 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp.