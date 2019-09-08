Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)’s results

Both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 20 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.50

In table 1 we can see Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 50.85% and 87.09% respectively. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 18.66%. Competitively, 33.36% are KBL Merger Corp. IV’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.57% 0.96% 3.14% 5.84% 0% 3.14%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors KBL Merger Corp. IV.