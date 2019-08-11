Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

We are contrasting Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.