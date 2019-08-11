Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)’s results

We are contrasting Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
