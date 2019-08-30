Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 Boston Omaha Corporation 24 14.02 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and Boston Omaha Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 18.66%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has 1.86% stronger performance while Boston Omaha Corporation has -9.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.