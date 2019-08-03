Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 AGBA Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% AGBA Acquisition Limited 0.02% 0.22% 0% 0% 0% 0.42%

For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.