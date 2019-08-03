Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU)’s results

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and AGBA Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 8% of AGBA Acquisition Limited shares. About 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|AGBA Acquisition Limited
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.42%
For the past year Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. has stronger performance than AGBA Acquisition Limited
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats AGBA Acquisition Limited.
