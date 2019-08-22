Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.