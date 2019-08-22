Reviewing Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (CNAC)’s and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)’s results

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.15
|71.72
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.
|0.19%
|0.58%
|1.63%
|3.28%
|7.44%
|1.86%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
