Reviewing Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)’s and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s results

Since Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) and Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) are part of the Water Utilities industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 13 3.14 N/A 0.67 20.83 Pure Cycle Corporation 10 23.34 N/A 0.04 251.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Pure Cycle Corporation. Pure Cycle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pure Cycle Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Pure Cycle Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Cycle Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, Pure Cycle Corporation’s 56.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.4 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pure Cycle Corporation are 6.6 and 3.4 respectively. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pure Cycle Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.8% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares and 67.3% of Pure Cycle Corporation shares. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Pure Cycle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 8.68% 11.27% 9.45% 11.8% 7.43% 20.24% Pure Cycle Corporation -1.47% -1.47% 0.7% -8.3% 4.69% 1.21%

For the past year Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pure Cycle Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. beats Pure Cycle Corporation.