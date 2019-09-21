Reviewing Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)’s and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR)’s results

As Water Utilities companies, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) and Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 14 3.30 N/A 0.71 19.87 Aqua America Inc. 40 11.33 N/A 0.89 47.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Aqua America Inc. Aqua America Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Aqua America Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Aqua America Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.00% 9.9% 8.9% Aqua America Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s 0.64 beta indicates that its volatility is 36.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Aqua America Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Aqua America Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aqua America Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. and Aqua America Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Aqua America Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Aqua America Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 1.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.3% of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.4% of Aqua America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Aqua America Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. 0.36% -1.82% 8.68% 9.61% 0.57% 20.33% Aqua America Inc. 2.72% 2.67% 8.65% 22.23% 14.81% 22.7%

For the past year Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has weaker performance than Aqua America Inc.

Summary

Aqua America Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides water and wastewater line repair services, and protection solutions to households; and non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.