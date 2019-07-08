Reviewing Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Real Estate Development company, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has 80.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.91% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has 4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.61% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.90% 18.31% 11.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. N/A 60 9.50 Industry Average 59.87M 1.01B 73.60

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.29 2.84

The potential upside of the peers is -26.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. 0.64% -0.66% -1.72% 3.51% -3% 14.1% Industry Average 2.44% 3.95% 9.12% 14.80% 11.47% 25.66%

For the past year Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s peers are 24.79% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 16, 2016, it owned land holdings of approximately 9,800 acres in Daytona Beach area of Volusia County; 21 single-tenant retail buildings located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; 10 multi-tenant properties located in California, Florida, Nevada, and Texas comprising 4 self-developed properties located in Daytona Beach, Florida; and full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests of approximately 500,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida. The company also operates a semi-private property with two 18-hole championship golf courses, a three-hole practice facility of golf, and a fitness facility, as well as a clubhouse facility, including a restaurant and bar. In addition, it leases land for 19 billboards; and hay and sod production, timber harvesting, and hunting, as well as owns and manages subsurface interests. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.