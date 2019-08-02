Reviewing Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s results

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 84 2.26 N/A 4.36 19.51 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 93 2.78 N/A 4.61 19.78

In table 1 we can see Consolidated Edison Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Consolidated Edison Inc. is presently more affordable than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.1 beta. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

Consolidated Edison Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

The average target price of Consolidated Edison Inc. is $84.17, with potential downside of -2.86%. Meanwhile, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s average target price is $97.8, while its potential upside is 5.74%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is looking more favorable than Consolidated Edison Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Consolidated Edison Inc. and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.9% and 87.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation -0.63% -2.87% -3.04% 4.11% 13.67% 7.07%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Consolidated Edison Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.