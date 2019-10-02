Reviewing Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s results

Both Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 90 6.27 331.55M 4.36 19.51 FirstEnergy Corp. 47 -2.93 530.16M 2.33 18.86

Demonstrates Consolidated Edison Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. FirstEnergy Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Consolidated Edison Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than FirstEnergy Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 367,775,929.01% 8.4% 2.7% FirstEnergy Corp. 1,137,438,317.96% 3.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. has a 0.1 beta, while its volatility is 90.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. FirstEnergy Corp.’s 0.27 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Consolidated Edison Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor FirstEnergy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. and FirstEnergy Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$90.5 is Consolidated Edison Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.53%. Competitively FirstEnergy Corp. has a consensus target price of $46, with potential downside of -2.71%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Consolidated Edison Inc. is looking more favorable than FirstEnergy Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.9% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares and 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares. Comparatively, FirstEnergy Corp. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. -1.81% -2.75% -0.32% 11.51% 8.7% 11.12% FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. was less bullish than FirstEnergy Corp.

Summary

Consolidated Edison Inc. beats FirstEnergy Corp. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.