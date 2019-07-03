Reviewing Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)’s and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)’s results

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) and Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Edison Inc. 83 2.32 N/A 4.36 19.63 Entergy Corporation 93 1.89 N/A 5.22 18.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Entergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Edison Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Entergy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Consolidated Edison Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Edison Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 2.7% Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Edison Inc. has a 0.14 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Entergy Corporation on the other hand, has 0.39 beta which makes it 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Entergy Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Entergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Consolidated Edison Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Consolidated Edison Inc. and Entergy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Edison Inc. 3 3 0 2.50 Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

$84.17 is Consolidated Edison Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.81%. Entergy Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106 average price target and a 2.23% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Entergy Corporation looks more robust than Consolidated Edison Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.8% of Consolidated Edison Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Entergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Consolidated Edison Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Entergy Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Consolidated Edison Inc. 1.88% 1.06% 9.87% 8.24% 11.59% 11.84% Entergy Corporation 2.19% 1.3% 7.76% 12.54% 22.58% 11.87%

For the past year Consolidated Edison Inc. has weaker performance than Entergy Corporation

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Consolidated Edison Inc.

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 customers in parts of Manhattan. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million customers in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million customers in southeastern New York. The company operates 532 circuit miles of transmission lines; 15 transmission substations; 62 distribution substations; 85,514 in-service line transformers; 3,913 pole miles of overhead distribution lines; and 1,764 miles of underground distribution lines, as well as 1,865 miles of mains and 104,748 service lines for natural gas distribution. In addition, it owns, operates, and develops renewable and energy infrastructure projects; and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers, as well as invests in electric and gas transmission projects. It primarily sells electricity to industrial, commercial, residential, and governmental customers. Consolidated Edison, Inc. was founded in 1884 and is based in New York, New York.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.