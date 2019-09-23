Reviewing CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s results

We are comparing CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 26 0.31 N/A 3.81 5.64 Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.54 N/A 0.54 4.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONSOL Energy Inc. and Smart Sand Inc. Smart Sand Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CONSOL Energy Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CONSOL Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Smart Sand Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6%

Liquidity

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Smart Sand Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Smart Sand Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CONSOL Energy Inc. and Smart Sand Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.3% and 63.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Smart Sand Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Smart Sand Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Smart Sand Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.