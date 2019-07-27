Reviewing CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 31 0.42 N/A 3.81 7.85 Natural Resource Partners L.P. 39 1.87 N/A 4.43 9.53

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Natural Resource Partners L.P. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CONSOL Energy Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CONSOL Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares and 35.2% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of CONSOL Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Natural Resource Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% Natural Resource Partners L.P. 2.57% 4.22% 7.37% 28.1% 34.71% 12.73%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has -5.64% weaker performance while Natural Resource Partners L.P. has 12.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 10 factors CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.