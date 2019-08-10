Reviewing CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s results

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 30 0.33 N/A 3.81 5.64 Livent Corporation 10 2.49 N/A 0.76 8.45

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CONSOL Energy Inc. and Livent Corporation. Livent Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CONSOL Energy Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CONSOL Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Livent Corporation 0.00% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Livent Corporation are 3.5 and 2.4 respectively. Livent Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Energy Inc. and Livent Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Livent Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 71.50% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.08% of Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Livent Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -7.89% -19.51% -34.26% -38.72% -46.9% -32.23% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Livent Corporation

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.