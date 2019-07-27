Reviewing CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)’s and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s results

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) and Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy Inc. 31 0.42 N/A 3.81 7.85 Lithium Americas Corp. 4 67.79 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates CONSOL Energy Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CONSOL Energy Inc. and Lithium Americas Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy Inc. 0.00% 28.4% 3.8% Lithium Americas Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.2% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares and 16.48% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares. 1.5% are CONSOL Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Lithium Americas Corp. has 36.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Energy Inc. -3.95% -11.27% -15.41% -27.06% -31.86% -5.64% Lithium Americas Corp. -0.55% -19.96% 18.75% -15.85% -34.12% 13.88%

For the past year CONSOL Energy Inc. has -5.64% weaker performance while Lithium Americas Corp. has 13.88% stronger performance.

Summary

CONSOL Energy Inc. beats Lithium Americas Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.