Reviewing CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)’s results

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 17 1.26 N/A 2.37 7.24 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONSOL Coal Resources LP and General Moly Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that CONSOL Coal Resources LP is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, General Moly Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. General Moly Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CONSOL Coal Resources LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CONSOL Coal Resources LP and General Moly Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.7% of General Moly Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP -0.06% -4.78% -3.05% -8.87% 10.65% 4.51% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP was less bullish than General Moly Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats General Moly Inc.