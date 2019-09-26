Reviewing CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR)’s and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)’s results

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) and EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Coal Resources LP 16 1.07 N/A 1.93 8.31 EMX Royalty Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CONSOL Coal Resources LP and EMX Royalty Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CONSOL Coal Resources LP and EMX Royalty Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0.00% 27.8% 12.2% EMX Royalty Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CONSOL Coal Resources LP and EMX Royalty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Coal Resources LP 0 1 0 2.00 EMX Royalty Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 21.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.4% of CONSOL Coal Resources LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.1% of EMX Royalty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% are CONSOL Coal Resources LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.94% of EMX Royalty Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONSOL Coal Resources LP 3.75% -0.68% -9.48% -13.2% -0.99% -2.25% EMX Royalty Corporation 3.82% 9.68% 17.67% 18.26% 8.8% 20.35%

For the past year CONSOL Coal Resources LP had bearish trend while EMX Royalty Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

CONSOL Coal Resources LP beats EMX Royalty Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.