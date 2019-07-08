Reviewing ConocoPhillips (COP)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ConocoPhillips has 76% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand ConocoPhillips has 0.09% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ConocoPhillips and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.50% 10.30% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares ConocoPhillips and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips N/A 64 10.05 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

ConocoPhillips has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio ConocoPhillips is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ConocoPhillips and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.22 3.38 2.63

ConocoPhillips presently has an average price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 78.39%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, ConocoPhillips make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ConocoPhillips and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year ConocoPhillips had bearish trend while ConocoPhillips’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips are 1.9 and 1.7. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s competitors have 2.39 and 2.44 for Current and Quick Ratio. ConocoPhillips’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ConocoPhillips.

Risk & Volatility

ConocoPhillips is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.02. In other hand, ConocoPhillips’s rivals have beta of 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

ConocoPhillips does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ConocoPhillips’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.