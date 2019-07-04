Reviewing ConocoPhillips (COP)’s and EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE)’s results

Since ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.81 N/A 6.18 10.05 EP Energy Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that ConocoPhillips is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. EP Energy Corporation’s 199.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.99 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, EP Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EP Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ConocoPhillips and EP Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00 EP Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential currently stands at 33.47% and an $80.75 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of ConocoPhillips shares and 68.6% of EP Energy Corporation shares. ConocoPhillips’s share owned by insiders are 0.09%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67%

For the past year ConocoPhillips was less bearish than EP Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ConocoPhillips beats EP Energy Corporation.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.