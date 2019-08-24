Reviewing ConocoPhillips (COP)’s and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s results

Since ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 63 1.51 N/A 6.18 9.57 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.72 N/A 5.54 1.72

In table 1 we can see ConocoPhillips and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. ConocoPhillips is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ConocoPhillips and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that ConocoPhillips is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s beta is 2.13 which is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential is 57.48% at a $79.4 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target is $18.14, while its potential upside is 121.49%. The data provided earlier shows that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than ConocoPhillips, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ConocoPhillips and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24% Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has stronger performance than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors ConocoPhillips beats Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.