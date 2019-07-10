Reviewing ConocoPhillips (COP)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConocoPhillips 64 1.80 N/A 6.18 10.05 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ConocoPhillips and Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. ConocoPhillips has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Canadian Natural Resources Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ConocoPhillips and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ConocoPhillips is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. ConocoPhillips is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ConocoPhillips and Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConocoPhillips 0 0 5 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00

ConocoPhillips’s upside potential currently stands at 32.20% and an $80.6 consensus target price. Competitively Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a consensus target price of $45, with potential upside of 63.28%. The data provided earlier shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears more favorable than ConocoPhillips, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ConocoPhillips and Canadian Natural Resources Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 66.6%. 0.09% are ConocoPhillips’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConocoPhillips 0.99% -6.48% -8.47% -7.03% -10.85% -0.5% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has -0.5% weaker performance while Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 15.13% stronger performance.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 8 of the 11 factors Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.