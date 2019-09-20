Reviewing ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 1.10% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. N/A 21 11.39 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. -1.72% 1.51% 1.6% 12.72% -7.64% 23.77% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.89. In other hand, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds, and financial planning services. Further, it provides credit cards, wire transfers, and safe deposit boxes; access to automated teller services; and Internet banking, treasury direct, ACH origination, lockbox, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture banking services. The company operates through seven banking offices in Bergen County, nine banking offices in Union County, three banking offices in Morris County, one office in Newark in Essex County, one office in West New York in Hudson County, one office in Princeton in Mercer County, and one office in Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey, as well as a branch office in the borough of Manhattan in New York City. It serves small-to-medium sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professional practices, and consumer and retail customers. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.