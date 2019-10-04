Reviewing Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Connecticut Water Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Water Utilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Connecticut Water Service Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service Inc. 17,002,141.33% 6.90% 2.10% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service Inc. 11.91M 70 0.00 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the peers is 54.08%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Connecticut Water Service Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Connecticut Water Service Inc. 0.47% 1.11% 1.5% 3.72% 8.2% 4.53% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Connecticut Water Service Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service Inc. has a beta of -0.07 and its 107.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s competitors are 66.67% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Connecticut Water Service Inc.’s rivals beat Connecticut Water Service Inc.

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company supplied water to 124,968 customers in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.