Reviewing CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)’s results

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 87 3.06 N/A 1.05 83.43 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.66 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CONMED Corporation and SI-BONE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation are 2.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. SI-BONE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and SI-BONE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 SI-BONE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.00% for CONMED Corporation with consensus target price of $100.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year CONMED Corporation had bullish trend while SI-BONE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CONMED Corporation beats SI-BONE Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.