Reviewing CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s results

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 84 3.15 N/A 1.05 83.43 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CONMED Corporation and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk & Volatility

CONMED Corporation has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation. Its rival Invacare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.3 respectively. CONMED Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

CONMED Corporation has a -0.44% downside potential and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CONMED Corporation and Invacare Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.56% and 0%. About 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year CONMED Corporation was more bullish than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats Invacare Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.