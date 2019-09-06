Reviewing CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)’s results

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 85 3.10 N/A 1.05 83.43 Integer Holdings Corporation 79 1.95 N/A 2.01 43.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CONMED Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation. Integer Holdings Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. CONMED Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Integer Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CONMED Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Integer Holdings Corporation 0.00% 17.7% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

CONMED Corporation is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, Integer Holdings Corporation’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CONMED Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Integer Holdings Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. CONMED Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Integer Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CONMED Corporation and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Integer Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.45% for CONMED Corporation with average target price of $100.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Integer Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Integer Holdings Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Integer Holdings Corporation 4.25% 3.56% 29.25% 11.15% 22.85% 14.78%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has stronger performance than Integer Holdings Corporation

Summary

CONMED Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Integer Holdings Corporation.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products. It also provides orthopedic products, including hip and shoulder joint reconstruction implants, plates, screws, and spinal devices, as well as instruments and delivery systems. In addition, the company provides products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products. Further, it offers cardiac and neuromodulation products, such as batteries, capacitors, filtered and unfiltered feedthroughs, engineered components, implantable stimulation leads, and enclosures; pacemakers, implantable cardiac defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, implantable cardiac monitors, and other implantable devices; and neuromodulation medical devices. Additionally, it offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical markets, as well as multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.