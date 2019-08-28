Reviewing CONMED Corporation (CNMD)’s and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s results

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED Corporation 83 3.14 N/A 1.05 83.43 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.18 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CONMED Corporation and Dynatronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Risk and Volatility

CONMED Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.58 beta. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation is 93.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.07 beta.

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CONMED Corporation. Its rival Dynatronics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. CONMED Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CONMED Corporation and Dynatronics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

CONMED Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 0.29% and an $100.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.56% of CONMED Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of CONMED Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Dynatronics Corporation has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year CONMED Corporation has 36.06% stronger performance while Dynatronics Corporation has -43.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors CONMED Corporation beats Dynatronics Corporation.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.