Reviewing Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR)’s and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s results

Both Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 23 10.59 N/A 0.22 90.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Conifer Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0%. Conifer Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -9.25% 1.04% -8.32% -23.52% -17.98% 21.27% Palomar Holdings Inc. 2.75% 0% 0% 0% 0% 6.32%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

Palomar Holdings Inc. beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.