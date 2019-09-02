Reviewing Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR)’s and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)’s results

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -1.18 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 11 0.67 N/A -0.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Conifer Holdings Inc. and Kingstone Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3% Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Conifer Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Conifer Holdings Inc. and Kingstone Companies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kingstone Companies Inc.’s potential upside is 110.14% and its average target price is $17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares and 51% of Kingstone Companies Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kingstone Companies Inc. has 9.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kingstone Companies Inc.

Summary

Kingstone Companies Inc. beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.