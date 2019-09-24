Reviewing Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR)’s and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s results

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) and American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -1.18 0.00 American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.29 N/A 7.87 13.01

In table 1 we can see Conifer Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Conifer Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3% American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Conifer Holdings Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conifer Holdings Inc. and American Financial Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 67.2%. Insiders held roughly 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14% American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81%

For the past year Conifer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.