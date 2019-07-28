Reviewing Conformis Inc. (CFMS)’s and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis Inc. 2 2.10 N/A -0.74 0.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 2 7.18 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Conformis Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Conformis Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis Inc. 0.00% -95.9% -52.2% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -501% -121.9%

Volatility and Risk

Conformis Inc. is 176.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.76. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Conformis Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Conformis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Conformis Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.5 is Conformis Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Conformis Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Conformis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.68% are Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Conformis Inc. 7.6% 36.68% 293.33% 461.9% 154.68% 888.83% Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. -2.97% -21.29% -12.11% -8.41% 25.64% 58.06%

For the past year Conformis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Conformis Inc. beats Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ConforMIS, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells customized joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product for treatment of the medial or lateral compartment of the knee, as well as provides iJigs, customized single-use patient-specific instruments. It is also developing iTotal Hip, a customized total hip replacement implant. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, and Hong Kong. ConforMIS, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The companyÂ’s Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.